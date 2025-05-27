Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,943 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Confluent were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Confluent by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 373,682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Confluent by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Confluent by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.02. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.45 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,175 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $85,280.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,419.76. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 11,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $342,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 701,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,841,689.42. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,884 shares of company stock worth $15,388,207. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

