Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,370 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $15,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.80.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

