Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,387 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,387 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of ITT worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in ITT by 422.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

ITT Stock Down 0.6%

ITT opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.64 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average of $142.82.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

