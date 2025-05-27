Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,932 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOD stock opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

