Royal Bank of Canada Sells 22,792 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of FTAI Aviation worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,145.69 and a beta of 1.64. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This represents a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus acquired 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.90 per share, with a total value of $100,982.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,496.70. This represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

