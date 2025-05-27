Royal Bank of Canada Sells 23,794 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,794 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $13,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.0%

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.