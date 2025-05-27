Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,288 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGMS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,445,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,790,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 784,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 546,392 shares in the last quarter.

CGMS opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

