Royal Bank of Canada Sells 40,917 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFLFree Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,917 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,503,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,315,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,213,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,562,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,824,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

