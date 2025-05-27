RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 185.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPC by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $993.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.86.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RES. Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

