Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Jukka Sakari Nieminen Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Director Jukka Sakari Nieminen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$1,515,000.00.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0%

CVE RUP opened at C$4.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.52. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rupert Resources from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

