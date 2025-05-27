Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Jukka Sakari Nieminen Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Director Jukka Sakari Nieminen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$1,515,000.00.
Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0%
CVE RUP opened at C$4.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.52. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rupert Resources from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
About Rupert Resources
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rupert Resources
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.