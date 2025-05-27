SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,732 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.03% of SilverCrest Metals worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 140,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SILV stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

