South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Senior Officer P. Van R. Dafoe Buys 5,000 Shares

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer P. Van R. Dafoe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,650.00.

P. Van R. Dafoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, P. Van R. Dafoe purchased 2,700 shares of South Bow stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,791.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Bow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

