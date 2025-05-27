South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Senior Officer P. Van R. Dafoe Buys 5,000 Shares

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer P. Van R. Dafoe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,650.00.
P. Van R. Dafoe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 18th, P. Van R. Dafoe purchased 2,700 shares of South Bow stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,791.00.
South Bow Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Bow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than South Bow
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.