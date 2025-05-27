SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUS. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,215.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $164.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.37. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

