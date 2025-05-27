SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $15,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5,354.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,570 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $186.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average of $169.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $137.09 and a twelve month high of $189.28.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

