SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Holdings Reduced by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

