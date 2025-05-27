Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 115,368 Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMB opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.03. Primo Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRMB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,210,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. This represents a 30.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

