Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of UMB Financial worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UMB Financial by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $78.56 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMBF

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.