Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,753 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,412,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 860,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,530,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $89.36.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

