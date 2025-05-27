Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,928 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.31% of CompoSecure worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth $27,387,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $16,075,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $13,925,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,579,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,198,000 after buying an additional 734,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,525,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after buying an additional 700,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of CMPO opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 18,818 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $206,433.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,301,814.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 821,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $416,301. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPO

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.