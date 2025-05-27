Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 14,094 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

