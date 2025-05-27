Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 84,625 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,625 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Ameren by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $10,901,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ameren by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 817,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,863,000 after acquiring an additional 387,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEE stock opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.33. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.90.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

