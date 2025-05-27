Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112,051 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Archrock worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Archrock alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Archrock by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 167,648 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Archrock by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,060.39. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sidoti raised Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archrock

Archrock Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE AROC opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.