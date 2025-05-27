Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,651 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 332,066.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $362.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

