State of Wyoming Acquires 1,087 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 317,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 315,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,054.44. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,074 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.