State of Wyoming Acquires 11,603 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Berry were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Berry by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Johnson Rice raised Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $193.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

