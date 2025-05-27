State of Wyoming Acquires 1,761 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3,522.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in DexCom were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DexCom by 646.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,903 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,183,401.02. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,063,918.86. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $128.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.