State of Wyoming Acquires 2,406 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 469,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.32 million, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

