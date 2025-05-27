State of Wyoming Acquires 294 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Post were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Post alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Post by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Post Stock Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average is $112.63. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,631.19. This represents a 18.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $572,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,364.50. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.