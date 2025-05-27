State of Wyoming Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after buying an additional 1,970,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.97.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.