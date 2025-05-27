State of Wyoming Acquires New Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRC. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 52,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRC opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on CRC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other California Resources news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

