State of Wyoming Acquires New Position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iradimed by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Iradimed by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 61,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Iradimed by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Iradimed Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. Iradimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $63.29.

Iradimed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

Iradimed Profile

(Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.