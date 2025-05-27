State of Wyoming Acquires New Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Terex alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terex by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $5,862,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEX. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Terex

Terex Price Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.