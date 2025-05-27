State of Wyoming Acquires New Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in RB Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in RB Global by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in RB Global by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 10,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of RBA stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $109.25.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,125.95. The trade was a 27.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,472 shares of company stock worth $3,867,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

