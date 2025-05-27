State of Wyoming Acquires Shares of 539 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $243.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.10. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.42 and a 52 week high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.71, for a total value of $455,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $17,127,890.78. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.20, for a total transaction of $1,835,662.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,394,182.40. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $11,822,260 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.