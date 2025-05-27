State of Wyoming Boosts Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 226.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in PROS were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in PROS by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,748,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $6,447,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 184,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,997 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

PRO stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $805.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 1.06. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $32.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

