State of Wyoming Boosts Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,417,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 401,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 265,011 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235,067 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMN. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

