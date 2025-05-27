State of Wyoming Buys New Shares in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Omega Flex by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omega Flex by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

