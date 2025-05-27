State of Wyoming Buys Shares of 13,411 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,571,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

MFA Financial Stock Down 0.3%

MFA stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $958.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.43%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.94%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

