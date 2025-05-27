State of Wyoming Cuts Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in ePlus were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ePlus by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

