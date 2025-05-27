State of Wyoming Grows Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State of Wyoming grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 234.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,077,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,383 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 117,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,112 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 93,030 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently -81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CFO David Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,929.69. This trade represents a 3.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roy Shoshani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,922.50. This represents a 10.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $193,280. 8.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

