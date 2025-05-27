State of Wyoming Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Wyoming increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 12,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $510.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

