State of Wyoming Grows Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 177.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,272,000 after acquiring an additional 451,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,562,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,265,000 after acquiring an additional 683,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,732.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

