State of Wyoming Has $114,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of Wyoming trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.09.

Read Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.