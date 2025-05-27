State of Wyoming Has $124,000 Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

State of Wyoming lowered its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kelly Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $407.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

