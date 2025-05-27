State of Wyoming Has $128,000 Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

State of Wyoming boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $917.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 46.02% and a net margin of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

