State of Wyoming Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 133,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 893,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 149,870 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 28,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 65,194 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. The business had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($28.53) million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.58%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently -352.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

