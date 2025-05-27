State of Wyoming Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 574.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

WMS opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

