State of Wyoming Increases Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 187,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,845,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 427,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $757.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.19 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

