State of Wyoming Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 245.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Match Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Match Group by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 164,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 99,339 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Match Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP increased its stake in Match Group by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 473,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 215,096 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. This trade represents a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

