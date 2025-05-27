State of Wyoming Increases Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 304,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

